RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB

Airmen from the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron play video games Feb. 10, 2023, during a squadron morale event at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th AMXS resilience training assistant representatives hosted a chili cook-off and morale event for airmen to attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US