Airmen from the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron play video games Feb. 10, 2023, during a squadron morale event at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th AMXS resilience training assistant representatives hosted a chili cook-off and morale event for airmen to attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7775373
|VIRIN:
|230210-F-CI246-1085
|Resolution:
|7470x4980
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT