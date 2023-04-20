Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB [Image 3 of 5]

    RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron applaud as the winners of the chili cook-off are announced Feb. 10, 2023, during a squadron morale event on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Ten airmen competed in a chili cook-off contest organized by the 319 AMXS Resilience Training Assistant representatives to boost morale within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 7775375
    VIRIN: 230210-F-CI246-1129
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Resiliency
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    RTA
    CAF

