RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB

Airmen from the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron applaud as the winners of the chili cook-off are announced Feb. 10, 2023, during a squadron morale event on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Ten airmen competed in a chili cook-off contest organized by the 319 AMXS Resilience Training Assistant representatives to boost morale within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

