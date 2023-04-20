U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Worrath, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron cyber transmit network supervisor, throws a cornhole bag Feb. 10, 2023, during a morale event on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Resilience Training Assistant representatives from the 319 AMXS organized a morale event including a chili cook-off, cornhole and video game tournaments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)
RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB
