    Combat Metals: Modern Day Blacksmith [Image 7 of 7]

    Combat Metals: Modern Day Blacksmith

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristofer Miller, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron combat metal section chief, demills a 30mm casing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 1, 2023. Combat metals technicians fabricate parts and tools, allowing for rapid repairs and maintenance airmen to receive specialized tools for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

