    Combat Metals: Modern Day Blacksmith [Image 1 of 7]

    Combat Metals: Modern Day Blacksmith

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Garcia, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron combat metals technician, cuts a piece of metal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 1, 2023. Combat metals technicians fabricate parts and specialized tools, allowing for rapid repairs in a variety of situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 02:24
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
