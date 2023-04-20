U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Garcia, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron combat metals technician, cuts a piece of metal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 1, 2023. Combat metals technicians fabricate parts and specialized tools, allowing for rapid repairs in a variety of situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 02:24
|Photo ID:
|7774519
|VIRIN:
|230501-F-IL807-0189
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Metals: Modern Day Blacksmith [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
