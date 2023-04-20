U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Garcia, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron combat metals technician, folds metal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 1, 2023. Combat metals technicians fabricate parts and specialized tools, allowing for rapid repairs in a variety of situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 02:25
|Photo ID:
|7774522
|VIRIN:
|230501-F-IL807-0192
|Resolution:
|2876x3596
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Metals: Modern Day Blacksmith [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
