U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristofer Miller, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron combat metal section chief, welds a piece of metal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 1, 2023. Combat metals technicians fabricate parts and specialized tools, allowing for rapid repairs in a variety of situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 02:25
|Photo ID:
|7774524
|VIRIN:
|230501-F-IL807-0194
|Resolution:
|4184x3347
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Metals: Modern Day Blacksmith [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
