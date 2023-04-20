Balikatan 23 | Suklayin community holds engagement for U.S. Forces

Children with the Suklayin Elementary school display a form of traditional dance to members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and school leadership during a community appreciation event as part of exercise Balikatan 23, in Suklayin, Aurora, Philippines, April 25, 2023. For exercise Balikatan 23, U.S. service members and AFP participants visited various communities to build comradery. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership. Balikatan 2023 featured four engineering projects as well as cooperative health engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

