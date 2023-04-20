Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | Suklayin community holds engagement for U.S. Forces [Image 8 of 9]

    Balikatan 23 | Suklayin community holds engagement for U.S. Forces

    SUKLAYIN, AURORA, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jeffrey Ross, the deputy force chaplain for Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, bumps fists with kids from the Suklayin Elementary school after a community appreciation event as part of exercise Balikatan 23, in Suklayin, Aurora, Philippines, April 25, 2023. For exercise Balikatan 23, U.S. service members and Armed Forces of the Philippines participants visited various communities to build comradery. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership. Balikatan 2023 featured four engineering projects as well as cooperative health engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

