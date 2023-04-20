Chaplains with the Armed Forces of the Philippines give an opening prayer during a community appreciation event at the Suklayin Elementary school in Suklayin, Aurora, Philippines, April 25, 2023. During Balikatan 23, U.S. service members and AFP participants visited various communities to build comradery. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership. Balikatan 2023 featured three engineering projects as well as cooperative health engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

Date Taken: 04.25.2023
Balikatan 23 | Suklayin community holds engagement for U.S. Forces [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte