A parent records their child dancing during a community appreciation event at Suklayin Elementary school as part of exercise Balikatan 23, in Suklayin, Aurora, Philippines, April 25, 2023. For exercise Balikatan 23, U.S. service members and Armed Forces of the Philippines participants visited various communities to build comradery. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership. Balikatan 2023 featured four engineering projects as well as cooperative health engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 00:25 Photo ID: 7774402 VIRIN: 230425-M-MW038-1204 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.93 MB Location: SUKLAYIN, AURORA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 23 | Suklayin community holds engagement for U.S. Forces [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.