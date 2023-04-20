HOUSTON, Texas (May 1, 2023) Zach Stafford, left, and Karly Sias, Park Rangers with the Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), hand water and hurricane safety information and discuss the district’s role in flood risk management to visitors of the Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport. Emergency Management Specialists and Park Rangers from the district were at the event to answer questions about USACE, talk about water and hurricane safety, and explain the district’s role in flood risk management in the Greater Houston Area. Hurricane experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flying a WP-3D Orion aircraft and the U.S. Air Force flying an Air Force Reserve WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft are visiting five U.S. Gulf Coast cities this spring. The tour is raising awareness of the impacts from tropical cyclones and the danger of being caught without a personal hurricane plan. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

