    Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport [Image 1 of 8]

    Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    HOUSTON, Texas (May 1, 2023) Theresa Conley, with the Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Emergency Management Division, hands out water safety information to visitors of the Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport. Emergency Management Specialists and Park Rangers from the district were at the event to answer questions about USACE, talk about water and hurricane safety, and explain the district’s role in flood risk management in the Greater Houston Area. Hurricane experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flying a WP-3D Orion aircraft and the U.S. Air Force flying an Air Force Reserve WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft are visiting five U.S. Gulf Coast cities this spring. The tour is raising awareness of the impacts from tropical cyclones and the danger of being caught without a personal hurricane plan. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7773868
    VIRIN: 230501-A-ZS026-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2245
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hurricane Hunters
    NOAA
    Air Force
    WC-130J
    WP-3D Orion

