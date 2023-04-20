Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport [Image 5 of 8]

    Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    HOUSTON, Texas (May 1, 2023) Visitors and staff of the Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport gather around a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) a WP-3D Orion aircraft, right, and an Air Force Reserve WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft. Hurricane experts from the NOAA and the U.S. Air Force are visiting five U.S. Gulf Coast cities this spring. The tour is raising awareness of the impacts from tropical cyclones and the danger of being caught without a personal hurricane plan. U.S. Army photo illustration by Trevor Welsh.

    Hurricane Hunters
    NOAA
    Air Force
    WC-130J
    WP-3D Orion

