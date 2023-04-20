HOUSTON, Texas (May 1, 2023) Visitors and staff of the Hurricane Hunter Aircraft display at Ellington Airport gather around a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) WP-3D Orion aircraft, top, and an Air Force Reserve WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft. Hurricane experts from the NOAA and the U.S. Air Force are visiting five U.S. Gulf Coast cities this spring. The tour is raising awareness of the impacts from tropical cyclones and the danger of being caught without a personal hurricane plan. U.S. Army photo illustration by Trevor Welsh.

