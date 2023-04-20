USS Ramage and USS McFaul deploy

NORFOLK, Va. - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer, USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepare to depart Naval Station Norfolk for deployment, May, 2, 2023. Ramage is deploying as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

