    USS Ramage and USS McFaul deploy [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Ramage and USS McFaul deploy

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer, USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepare to depart Naval Station Norfolk for deployment, May, 2, 2023. Ramage is deploying as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
