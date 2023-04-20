USS Ramage and USS McFaul deploy

NORFOLK, Va. - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer, USS McFaul (DDG 74), bring in lines as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for deployment, May, 2, 2023. McFaul is deploying as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 Photo ID: 7773117 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US