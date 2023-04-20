NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer, USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares to depart Naval Station Norfolk for deployment, May, 2, 2023. Ramage is deploying as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 12:39 Photo ID: 7773123 VIRIN: 230502-N-XI307-1157 Resolution: 5449x3892 Size: 4.12 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage and USS McFaul deploy [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.