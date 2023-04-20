U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Wright 100th Civil Engineering Squadron assistant chief of operations and member of the wing inspection team, controls the simulated fire trainer during a base-wide exercise, April 28, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The 100th CES took part in indoor fire control training following the simulated missile strike and aircraft fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 7772637 VIRIN: 230428-F-XA271-1645 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.12 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES practice live fire contingency response [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.