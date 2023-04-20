100th CES practice live fire contingency response

Firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron approach a controlled fire using a hand line during a base-wide exercise, April 27, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The 100th CES responded to a simulated missile strike and aircraft fire as part of contingency response training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

