    100th CES practice live fire contingency response [Image 10 of 11]

    100th CES practice live fire contingency response

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron approach a controlled fire using a hand line during a base-wide exercise, April 27, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The 100th CES responded to a simulated missile strike and aircraft fire as part of contingency response training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 7772635
    VIRIN: 230427-F-XA271-1576
    Resolution: 5109x3399
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CES practice live fire contingency response [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Preparedness
    100th ARW
    100th CES
    Team Mildenhall

