A 100th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter attempts to extinguish a controlled fire using a hand line during a base-wide exercise, April 27, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The 100th CES practiced night fire suppression techniques during a simulated aircraft fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|7772633
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-XA271-1565
|Resolution:
|1472x2213
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th CES practice live fire contingency response [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
