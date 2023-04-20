U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlie Bowers, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rests following the suppression of a simulated aircraft fire during a base-wide exercise, April 27, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Bowers responded to a simulated missile strike and aircraft fire as part of contingency response training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|7772631
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-XA271-1460
|Resolution:
|4003x2663
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th CES practice live fire contingency response [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
