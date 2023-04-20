Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain Beach Cleanup 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    NSA Bahrain Beach Cleanup 2023

    BAHRAIN

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Mark Mosher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    230427-N-YC555-0038 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2023) Volunteers and personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain joined by members from the Bahrain Supreme Council for Environment and Capital Municipal Council during a beach cleanup activity at Karbabad Beach in Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mark Mosher/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 06:24
    Photo ID: 7772330
    VIRIN: 230427-N-YC555-0038
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 830.79 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain Beach Cleanup 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Mosher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NSAbahrain #beachcleanup

