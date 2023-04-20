NSA Bahrain beach cleanup 2023

230427-N-YC555-0004 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain personnel including commanding officer Capt. William Lane and Public Works Officer Cmdr. Riley Smith join the Environmental Division at NSA Bahrain and host nation volunteers in a group photo with the Supreme Council for Environment representatives Mrs. Reema Mohamed and Ms. Sara Al Naseer and Capital Municipal Council Chairman Eng. Saleh Tarada, along with members Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hassan, Eng. Mohamed Tawfiq and Ms. Fatima Hajji, during a beach cleanup activity at Karbabad Beach on April 27, 2023. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mark Mosher/Released)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Location: BH