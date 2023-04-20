NSA Bahrain beach cleanup 2023

Photo By Mark Mosher | 230427-N-YC555-0004 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA)...... read more read more Photo By Mark Mosher | 230427-N-YC555-0004 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain personnel including Commanding Officer Capt. William Lane and Public Works Officer Cmdr. Riley Smith join the Environmental Division at NSA Bahrain and host nation volunteers in a group photo with the Supreme Council for Environment representatives Mrs. Reema Mohamed and Ms. Sara Al Naseer and Capital Municipal Council Chairman Eng. Saleh Tarada, along with members Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hassan, Eng. Mohamed Tawfiq and Ms. Fatima Hajji, during a beach cleanup activity at Karbabad Beach on April 27, 2023. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mark Mosher/Released) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain –Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Environmental Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT), along with Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment and Capital Municipal Council, organized an off-base beach cleanup last Thursday, April 27th, at Karbabad Beach partnering with the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time in over 20 years. More than 60 volunteers from the U.S. Navy, Supreme Council for Environment and Bahrain Capital Municipal Council joined hands for the event. Participants from the Supreme Council for Environment included Mrs. Reema Mohamed and Ms. Sara Al Naseer and from Capital Municipal Council included Eng. Saleh Tarada, Chairman of the Capital Municipal Council and members Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hassan, Eng. Mohamed Tawfiq and Ms. Fatima Hajji. Sailor 360 program organized the military volunteers including NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer Capt. William Lane and Public Works Officer Cmdr. Riley Smith. The volunteers collected over 500 pounds of waste (around 226 KG), most of which was plastic.



“Keeping plastic trash from entering the ocean helps to further eliminate its negative impacts to the open ocean ecosystem,” said Mr. Seung Suk, NSA Bahrain’s Environmental Program Director. “This event highlighted a unique bi-lateral cooperative opportunity providing immediate conservation benefit to our host nation’s environmental resources while demonstrating the US Navy’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”