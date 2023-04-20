NSA Bahrain Beach Cleanup 2023

230427-N-XJ066-1134 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2023) Volunteers and personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain joined by members from the Supreme Council for Environment and Bahrain Capital Municipal Council during a beach cleanup activity at Karbabad Beach in Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

