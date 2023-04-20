NMCB 3 Range Day

230323-N-VH871-1078 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 23, 2023) Builder 1st Class Carlos Saldana, left, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, coaches Utilitiesman 3rd Class Brandon Salmon during live-fire training with the M4 service rifle onboard Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Mar. 23, 2023. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

