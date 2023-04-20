NMCB 3 Range Day

230323-N-VH871-1066 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 23, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Randy Kenney, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, instructs live-fire training with the M4 service rifle onboard Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Mar. 23, 2023. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

