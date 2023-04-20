NMCB 3 Range Day

230323-N-VH871-1005 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 23, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Dietrich Ekstrom, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 conducts live-fire training with an M4 service rifle onboard Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Mar. 23, 2023. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

