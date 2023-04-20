Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 3 Range Day [Image 6 of 10]

    NMCB 3 Range Day

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    230323-N-VH871-1070 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 23, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, conduct live-fire training with the M4 service rifle onboard Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Mar. 23, 2023. NMCB 3 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 18:00
    Photo ID: 7771690
    VIRIN: 230323-N-VH871-1070
    Resolution: 3415x2931
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
