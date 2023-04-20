The Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services members meet with Capt. Kacy Bauer, 41st Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II pilot, during a Women in Aviation brief at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27-28, 2023. Bauer highlighted Team Moody’s WIA initiative and answered questions about why this is important and how Moody plans to continue this event in the following years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 13:38 Photo ID: 7770986 VIRIN: 230428-F-BU839-1013 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 19.15 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DACOWITS visits Moody [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.