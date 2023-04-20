Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DACOWITS visits Moody [Image 2 of 4]

    DACOWITS visits Moody

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Samantha Weeks, The Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services member and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, right, stands with Ken Barrett, DACOWITS member and retired Navy captain, during their visit to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27-28, 2023. DACOWITS hosted several focus groups with men and women of different ranks to get feedback on the issues service members are facing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 13:38
    Photo ID: 7770984
    VIRIN: 230427-F-BU839-1005
    Resolution: 4940x3293
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DACOWITS visits Moody [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DACOWITS visits Moody
    DACOWITS visits Moody
    DACOWITS visits Moody
    DACOWITS visits Moody

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DACOWITS visits Moody

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT