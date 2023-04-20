DACOWITS visits Moody

The Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services members speak with U.S. Air Force Maj. Debra Sizemore, 23rd Medical Group Women’s Health nurse practitioner, during their tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27-28, 2023. During the DACOWITS visit, they had the opportunity to visit different facilities on base, including the women's health clinic to learn about the opportunities our female service members are provided. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

