The Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services speaks with Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing Commander, during their visit to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27-28, 2023. DACOWITS is made up of men and women appointed by the Secretary of Defense to provide advice and recommendations on matters and policies affecting women in the service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 13:38 Photo ID: 7770982 VIRIN: 230427-F-BU839-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.46 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DACOWITS visits Moody [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.