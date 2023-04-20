Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio attends Fiesta San Antonio Activities [Image 7 of 14]

    NAMRU San Antonio attends Fiesta San Antonio Activities

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO – (April 27, 2023) – Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, and staff, attended Navy Day at the Alamo during Fiesta San Antonio. The keynote address was delivered by Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command. Hosted by Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland, Navy Day at the Alamo honors the history of the Alamo and raises awareness of America’s Navy in Military City USA. San Antonio is a 11-day annual celebration featuring parades, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun - all benefitting local, non-profit causes. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

