    NAMRU San Antonio attends Fiesta San Antonio Activities [Image 4 of 14]

    NAMRU San Antonio attends Fiesta San Antonio Activities

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO – (April 24, 2023) – Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), joined by Sailors and Coast Guardsmen representing the sea services, participated in the annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk during Fiesta San Antonio. The grand marshal of the river parade was former NASA Astronaut, retired U.S. Air Force Reserve Brig. Gen. Charles M. Duke Jr., who is the youngest astronaut to walk on the moon at the age of 36 during the Apollo 16 mission in April of 1972. Apollo 16 was the first scientific expedition to inspect, survey, and sample materials and surface features in the Descartes region of the rugged lunar highlands of the moon. The river parade featured over 50 festively decorated floats with live music and costumed crews. San Antonio is a 11-day annual celebration featuring parades, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun - all benefitting local, non-profit causes. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 11:55
