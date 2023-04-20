NAMRU San Antonio attends Fiesta San Antonio Activities

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 27, 2023) – Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of Naval...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 27, 2023) – Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, and staff, joined by Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, at the conclusion of Navy Day at the Alamo held during Fiesta San Antonio. Hosted by Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland, Navy Day at the Alamo honors the history of the Alamo and raises awareness of America’s Navy in Military City USA. San Antonio is a 11-day annual celebration featuring parades, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun - all benefitting local, non-profit causes. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (May 1, 2023) – Personnel assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by senior leaders from throughout Joint Bases San Antonio, attended numerous events during Fiesta San Antonio, April 20 - 30.



On April 24, NAMRU San Antonio Executive Officer Capt. Ewell Hollis and Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Redmann attended the Texas Cavaliers King’s Council Reception held at the Briscoe Western Art Museum.



One of the highlights of the reception was meeting former NASA Astronaut, retired U.S. Air Force Reserve Brig. Gen. Charles M. Duke Jr., who is the youngest astronaut to walk on the moon at the age of 36 during the Apollo 16 mission in April of 1972.



Apollo 16 was the first scientific expedition to inspect, survey, and sample materials and surface features in the Descartes region of the rugged lunar highlands of the moon.



On April 27, Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, and staff, attended Navy Day at the Alamo.



The keynote address was delivered by Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command.



Hosted by Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland, Navy Day at the Alamo honors the history of the Alamo and raises awareness of America’s Navy in Military City USA.



Fiesta San Antonio is a 11-day annual celebration featuring parades, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun - all benefitting local, non-profit causes.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.