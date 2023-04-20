NAMRU San Antonio attends Fiesta San Antonio Activities

SAN ANTONIO – (April 24, 2023) – Left to right: Command Master Chief Charles Horgan IV and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Blair Taylor assigned to USS San Antonio (LPD-17), Commanding Officer Capt. Kenny Smith of Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas, Coast Guardsman Lt. Rachel Johnson assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cryptologic Unit Texas, Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Redmann and Executive Officer Capt. Ewell Hollis assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended the Salute to the Military held at IBC Bank Plaza. The event, hosted by the Texas Cavaliers, provided members of the military and their families a space to watch and enjoy the Texas Cavaliers River Parade held during Fiesta San Antonio. Fiesta San Antonio is a 11-day annual celebration featuring parades, exhibits, music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun - all benefitting local, non-profit causes. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

