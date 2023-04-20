Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques

Private Amanda Voice of the 2nd/1st Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment demonstrates the way her unit approaches casualty combat care at Plum Base, New Caledonia April 27, 2023. The 100th Bn is taking part in 2023 Croix du Sud, or “Southern Cross”, which is a joint/multilateral field training exercise focused on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between U.S, France, and militaries of Oceania countries.

