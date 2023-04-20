A French combat medic demonstrates to U.S. and New Zealand service members on how to apply first aid to a simulated injured Soldier at Plum Base, New Caledonia April 27, 2023. They are taking part in 2023 Croix du Sud, or “Southern Cross”, which is a joint/multinational field training exercise focused on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between U.S, France, and militaries of Oceania countries.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 20:54
|Photo ID:
|7769419
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-GS113-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|PLUM, NC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques
