Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques

A French combat medic demonstrates to U.S. and New Zealand service members on how to apply first aid to a simulated injured Soldier at Plum Base, New Caledonia April 27, 2023. They are taking part in 2023 Croix du Sud, or “Southern Cross”, which is a joint/multinational field training exercise focused on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between U.S, France, and militaries of Oceania countries.

