Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques [Image 1 of 4]

    Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques

    PLUM, NEW CALEDONIA

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    A French combat medic demonstrates to U.S. and New Zealand service members on how to apply first aid to a simulated injured Soldier at Plum Base, New Caledonia April 27, 2023. They are taking part in 2023 Croix du Sud, or “Southern Cross”, which is a joint/multinational field training exercise focused on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between U.S, France, and militaries of Oceania countries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 20:54
    Photo ID: 7769419
    VIRIN: 230426-A-GS113-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: PLUM, NC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques
    Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques
    Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques
    Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Caledonia Croix du Sud French Medical 9th MSC 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Go For Broke

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT