Spc. Dagan Johnston of 100th Bn 442nd Inf Rgt treats a simulated injured Soldier during combat under fire training at Plum Base, New Caledonia April 27, 2023. The 100th Bn is taking part in 2023 Croix du Sud, or “Southern Cross”, which is a joint/multilateral field training exercise focused on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between U.S, France, and militaries of Oceania countries.

Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 Photo ID: 7769421 Location: PLUM, NC Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mason Runyon