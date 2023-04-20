Soldiers of 100th Bn 442nd Inf Rgt extract a simulated injured Soldier from a mock ambush during combat care under fire training at Plum Base, New Caledonia April 27, 2023. They are taking part in 2023 Croix Du Sud, or “Southern Cross”, which is a joint/multilateral field training exercise focused on disaster relief, crisis events, and enhancing partnership and interoperability between U.S, France, and militaries of Oceania countries.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 20:54
|Photo ID:
|7769420
|VIRIN:
|230425-A-GS113-002
|Resolution:
|5544x4303
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|PLUM, NC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warriors Share Combat Care Techniques
