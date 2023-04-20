Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Changes Command [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Makin Island Changes Command

    PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Capt. Andria Slough speaks during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 28, 2023 in the Philippines. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which formally proclaims the continuity and authority of command to the officers, men and women of the command. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 23:03
    This work, USS Makin Island Changes Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Makin Island
    Sailors
    GUNG HO
    MKI

