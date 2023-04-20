USS Makin Island Changes Command

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht | Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, commanding general, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht | Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, commanding general, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, left, pins Capt. Tony Chavez, with an end of tour award during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 28, 2023 in the the Philippines. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which formally proclaims the continuity and authority of command to the officers, men and women of the command. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines (April 28, 2023) – Capt. Andria Slough assumed command of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) from Capt. Tony Chavez during a ceremony held aboard Makin Island, April 28.



After serving as Makin Island’s executive officer for a 13 month period, including a 7 month deployment to the Indo-Pacific Region, Chavez assumed command of Makin Island in September 2021, and will go on to serve at U.S. Third Fleet as the Chief of Staff.



As Makin Island’s commanding officer, Chavez guided the crew of Makin Island through integrated and advanced training cycle and sustained operations in the 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. He oversaw Makin Island’s 2022-2023 deployment including exercises Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2022, CARAT Singapore 2023, Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand, Operation Ssang Yong in South Korea, and Operation Balikatan in the Philippines.



“Thank you, ‘Team Raider’. You are the finest Sailors, Marines and officers in the Navy, and you are the most precious resource and our best hope for success,” said Chavez. “I asked only for your best efforts in both personal discipline and professional readiness and you did not disappoint.”



Slough commissioned in 1998 from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Ocean Engineering. She holds a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Pittsburgh in Public Policy and Management, with a concentration in Security and Intelligence Studies. She previously served as both executive officer and commanding officer of USS Porter (DDG 78), and most recently served as the executive officer of Makin Island.



“To the elite warriors of ‘Team Raider’, I cannot thank you enough for your dedicated service and for your continual sacrifice in service to this great nation,” said Slough. “I promise that I will continue to lead you in the fight, to the very best of my abilities, advocating for you and your families to ensure this high-performing team’s continued success. Being a Makin Island raider is special, we work hard, we take care of each other, and we maybe even have a little fun doing it. Gung Ho!”



The Makin Island ARG, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.