Sailors, and Marines assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) parade colors during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 28, 2023 in the Philippines. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which formally proclaims the continuity and authority of command to the officers, men and women of the command. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 23:03 Photo ID: 7768561 VIRIN: 230428-N-VS068-1144 Resolution: 5049x3567 Size: 536.7 KB Location: PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Changes Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.