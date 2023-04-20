USS Makin Island Changes Command

The color guard prepares to parade colors before a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 28, 2023 in the Philippines. Color guard is a detachment of service members assigned to the protection of regimental colors and the national flag. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

