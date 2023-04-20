1034th CSC trains at Guardian Response 23

Iowa Army National Guard Spc. Alyssa Fernandez and Staff Sgt. Anthony Weir, water treatment specialists with the 1034th Composite Supply Company, connect piping to supply water to a decontamination tent during Guardian Response 2023 on Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, April 24, 2023. Guardian Response 2023 is the culminating training event for the on-call response forces who would support civilian authorities in case of any man-made or natural disaster in the United States, with the goal to save lives an reduce human suffering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

