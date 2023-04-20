Iowa Army National Guard Spc. Alyssa Fernandez and Staff Sgt. Anthony Weir, water treatment specialists with the 1034th Composite Supply Company, connect piping to supply water to a decontamination tent during Guardian Response 2023 on Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, April 24, 2023. Guardian Response 2023 is the culminating training event for the on-call response forces who would support civilian authorities in case of any man-made or natural disaster in the United States, with the goal to save lives an reduce human suffering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7767909
|VIRIN:
|230424-A-IF990-035
|Resolution:
|5906x3937
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|MONTICELLO, IA, US
|Hometown:
|WEST LIBERTY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1034th CSC trains at Guardian Response 23 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
