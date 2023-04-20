442nd Engineers train at Guardian Response 23

From left, Texas Army National Guard Sgt. Kristofer Floyd and Spc. Isaias Ruiz Ayala, combat engineers with the 442nd Engineer Mobility Augmentation Company, rescue a simulated casualty from a derailed train car during a search and rescue exercise at Guardian Response 2023 on Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, April 24, 2023.Guardian Response 2023 is the culminating training event for the on-call response forces who would support civilian authorities in case of any man-made or natural disaster in the United States, with the goal to save lives an reduce human suffering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

