    442nd Engineers train at Guardian Response 23 [Image 9 of 13]

    442nd Engineers train at Guardian Response 23

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers with the 442nd Engineer Mobility Augmentation Company, rescue a simulated casualty from a derailed train car during a search and rescue exercise at Guardian Response 2023 on Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, April 24, 2023. Guardian Response 2023 is the culminating training event for the on-call response forces who would support civilian authorities in case of any man-made or natural disaster in the United States, with the goal to save lives an reduce human suffering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 14:43
    Photo ID: 7767916
    VIRIN: 230424-A-IF990-056
    Resolution: 6190x4127
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    engineers
    CBRN
    urban search and rescue
    78th Training Division
    DCRF
    Guardian Response 2023

